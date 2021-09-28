New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Visteon Corporation VC engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

NIKE, Inc. NKE designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Afya Limited AFYA operates as a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 30 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS provides gifts for various occasions, including consumer floral & gifts, gourmet foods & gift baskets, and bloomnet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

