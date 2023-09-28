New Strong Sell Stocks for September 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.7% downward over the last 60 days.

DSV A/S DSDVY is a transport and logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

