New Strong Sell Stocks for September 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST is sensor and electrical protection products manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX is a real estate brokerage services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Tata Motors Limited TTM is an automotive manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. BCSF is a fund management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Genie Energy Ltd. GNE is an electric services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 65% downward over the last 60 days.
