New Strong Sell Stocks for September 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST is sensor and electrical protection products manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX is a real estate brokerage services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Tata Motors Limited TTM is an automotive manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. BCSF is a fund management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Genie Energy Ltd. GNE is an electric services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 65% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.