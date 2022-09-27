New Strong Sell Stocks for September 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is a medical device company that designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

CNA Financial Corporation CNA is a commercial property and casualty insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH is a healthcare commercial intelligence company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



