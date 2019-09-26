New Strong Sell Stocks for September 26th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Orange S.A. ORAN is a telecommunications company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP is a drilling oil and gas wells company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Nucor Corporation NUE is a steel production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
PolyOne Corporation POL is a plastic company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Talos Energy Inc. TALO is an oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.8% downward over the last 30 days.
