New Strong Sell Stocks for September 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EGRX is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ACCO Brands Corporation ACCO manufactures consumer, school, technology, and office products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Altice USA, Inc. ATUS provides broadband communications and video services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.