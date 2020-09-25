New Strong Sell Stocks for September 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Galapagos NV GLPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Weingarten Realty Investors WRI is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO is a provider of express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

American Campus Communities, Inc. ACC is an owner, manager and developer of student housing communities in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL is an owner and operator of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

