New Strong Sell Stocks for September 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Re/Max Holdings RMAX is a real estate brokerage firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Terex Corporation TEX is a manufacturer of aerial work platforms, cranes and materials processing machinery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
The Bancorp, Inc. TBBK is a holding company for The Bancorp Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
TowneBank TOWN is a provider of retail and commercial banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
