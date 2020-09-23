New Strong Sell Stocks for September 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Campus Communities, Inc. ACC is the owner, manager and developer of student housing communities in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. IDN is a developer and marketer of threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. RPAI is the owner and operator of high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX is a seller of a variety of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its website as well as mobile app. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

IsoRay, Inc. ISR is a developer and manufacturer of isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

