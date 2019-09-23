New Strong Sell Stocks for September 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF is the owner and operator of an iron ore mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM is involved in discovery, production as well as marketing of base and precious metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Talos Energy Inc. TALO is engaged in offshore exploration and production of oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Verint Systems Inc. VRNT is a provider of customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX is the owner and operator of a holding company for Veritex Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

