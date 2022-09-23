New Strong Sell Stocks for September 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DoubleDown Interactive DDI is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 76.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Berry BRY is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Kubota KUBTY is the world's largest maker of small tractors and Japan's 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.9% downward over the last 60 days.

