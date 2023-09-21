News & Insights

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 21st

September 21, 2023 — 04:49 am EDT

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Industries Group AIRI is an aerospace and defense company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 311.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Associated Banc-Corp ASB is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. BCBP is a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

