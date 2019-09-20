New Strong Sell Stocks for September 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

FedEx Corporation FDX is a courier company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. LPTH is an optical products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.3% downward over the last 30 days.

GameStop Corp. GME is an electronics retail company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26% downward over the last 30 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited OROVY is a logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.48% downward over the last 30 days.

Tailored Brands, Inc. TLRD is a retail company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

