New Strong Sell Stocks for September 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico ALCO is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.0% downward over the last 60 days.

CNFinance CNF is a provider of home equity loan services principally in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.7% downward over the last 60 days.

AppFolio APPF is a cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 15.1 % downward over the last 60 days.

