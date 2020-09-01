New Strong Sell Stocks for September 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ambev S.A. ABEV is a producer, distributor and seller of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.

BayCom Corp BCML is the bank holding company for United Business Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 30 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE is engaged in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Livent Corporation LTHM is the manufacturer and seller of performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. BPFH is the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.