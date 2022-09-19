New Strong Sell Stocks for September 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anhui Conch Cement AHCHY is a manufacturer and seller of clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings AJRD is a technology-based engineering and manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.3 % downward over the last 60 days.

AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

