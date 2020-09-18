New Strong Sell Stocks for September 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Farmer Bros. Co. FARM engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. UEPS provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 71.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ASPS operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

