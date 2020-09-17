New Strong Sell Stocks for September 17th

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sumco Corporation SUOPY manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust HT is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM is a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC provides compression services under fixed-term contracts to oil companies and independent producers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 91.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

