New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation CLI is the owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties located throughout the Northeast. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. HDS is an industrial distributor in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR is a producer and seller of starches and sweeteners for various industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

ALLETE, Inc. ALE is the owner and operator of an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

