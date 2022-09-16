New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CNFinance CNF is a provider of home equity loan services principally in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.7% downward over the last 60 days.

AMark Precious Metals AMRK operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24.1 % downward over the last 60 days.

COHERENT CORP COHR empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Coherent Corp. (COHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.