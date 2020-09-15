New Strong Sell Stocks for September 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. BPFH is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is a hospitality company that develops, owns, operates, manages hotels, resorts, and other properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN is an online individual finance marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Zscaler, Inc. ZS operates as a cloud security company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

