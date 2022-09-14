New Strong Sell Stocks for September 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico ALCO is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.0% downward over the last 60 days.

COHERENT CORP COHR designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.0 % downward over the last 60 days.

AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

