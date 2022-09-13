New Strong Sell Stocks for September 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods BGS is a manufacturer, seller and distributor of high-quality, shelf-stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Berry BRY is an independent upstream energy company that focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Chuy's CHUY owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.7 % downward over the last 60 days.

