New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V VLRS is a provider aircraft transportation service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 56.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Bowman Consulting Group BWMN provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Banner BANR is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.