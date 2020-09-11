New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CBTX, Inc. CBTX is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR is producer and seller of starches and sweeteners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. LEVL is the bank holding company for Level One Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Momo Inc. MOMO is a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 30 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI is a producer and seller of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

