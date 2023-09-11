New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avantor AVTR is a renowned global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BioTechne Corp TECH is a global life sciences company which develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings CPRI provides women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

