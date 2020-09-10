New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG is a provider of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

AZZ Inc. AZZ is a provider of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Chiasma, Inc. CHMA is a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB is a designer and manufacturer of quality control instruments and disposable products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Itamar Medical Ltd. ITMR is engaged in research, development and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.