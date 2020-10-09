New Strong Sell Stocks for October 9th

Markets

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH is a vacation ownership company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. FARM manufactures, wholesales, and distributes coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG provides personal and commercial residential insurance products.. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.

S&W Seed Company SANW engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 30 days.

The RealReal, Inc. REAL operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

