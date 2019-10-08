New Strong Sell Stocks for October 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air China Limited (AIRYY) is an airlines operator. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.

BASF SE (BASFY) is a chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) is an industrial valve manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 12.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

