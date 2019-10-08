Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 8th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air China Limited (AIRYYis an airlines operator. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMOis a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.

BASF SE (BASFY) is a chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIRis an industrial valve manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMBis a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 12.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


