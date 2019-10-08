New Strong Sell Stocks for October 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Air China Limited (AIRYY) is an airlines operator. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.
BASF SE (BASFY) is a chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) is an industrial valve manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 12.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Air China Ltd. (AIRYY): Free Stock Analysis Report
BASF SE (BASFY): Free Stock Analysis Report
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO): Free Stock Analysis Report
CM Finance Inc (ICMB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.