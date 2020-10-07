New Strong Sell Stocks for October 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Banco Bradesco S.A. BBD is a provider of banking products and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CSG Systems International, Inc. CSGS is a provider of business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST is a lodging real estate investment trust and owns luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR is a provider of specialty property insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

SLM Corporation SLM services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

