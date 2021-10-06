New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Limoneira Company LMNR operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Quidel Corporation QDEL develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. KAR provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.