New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP is a provider of financial products and services to individual as well as institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF is a provider of property casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

EPR Properties EPR is an experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. FARM is engaged in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. IDN is a developer and marketer of threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

