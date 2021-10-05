New Strong Sell Stocks for October 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY operates a chain of retail stores that sells a range and bed and bath products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Dana Incorporated DAN provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF provides products in the areas of weight management, targeted nutrition, energy, sports, and fitness, and outer nutrition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

