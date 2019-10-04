New Strong Sell Stocks for October 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL is a cruise operating company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
FedEx Corporation FDX is a courier company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Glanbia plc GLAPY is a nutrition company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 30 days.
H.B. Fuller Company FUL is an adhesive manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF is an investment banking company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 30 days.
