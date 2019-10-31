New Strong Sell Stocks for October 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI offers lighting and building management solutions and services.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC is a designer and manufacturer of electromechanical power transmission motion control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is a manufacturer of equipment and components for geothermal, water, oil and gas, wood processing and road building industries etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank OZK OZK offers retail and commercial banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is a manufacturer and marketer of non-woven, flexible and rigid products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.