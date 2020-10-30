New Strong Sell Stocks for October 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Nikola Corporation NKLA is an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

CME Group Inc. CME operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST is a lodging real estate investment trust and owns luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG): Free Stock Analysis Report



CME Group Inc. (CME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Host Hotels Resorts, Inc. (HST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nikola Corporation (NKLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.