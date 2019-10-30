New Strong Sell Stocks for October 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Graco Inc. GGG is a pumps and spray equipment manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Eastman Chemical Company EMN is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Marine Products Corporation MPX is a recreational fiberglass powerboat company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Prudential plc PUK is a retail financial products and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO is a health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

