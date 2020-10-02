New Strong Sell Stocks for October 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE is a children's specialty apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. CBL owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Korn Ferry KFY provides organizational consulting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

