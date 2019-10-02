New Strong Sell Stocks for October 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BayCom Corp BCML is the bank holding company for United Business Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 30 days.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. CJ is a provider of well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR is a designer and manufacturer of technology products and sub-systems for markets including aerospace & defense, industrials and oil & gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ICMB is a business development company which provides loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital and recapitalization investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 30 days.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

