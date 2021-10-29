New Strong Sell Stocks for October 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

iBio, Inc. IBIO is a biotechnology company that provides contract development and manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. POST operates as a consumer-packaged goods holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Insmed Incorporated INSM is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

DaVita Inc. DVA provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

