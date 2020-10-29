New Strong Sell Stocks for October 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Markel Corporation MKL is a diverse financial holding company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company DRH is a self-advised real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Markel Corporation (MKL): Free Stock Analysis Report



CPB Inc. (CPF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.