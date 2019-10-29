New Strong Sell Stocks for October 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is a theatrical exhibition business, operating in entertainment, cable networks, publishing, and local media segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Montage Resources Corporation MR is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Rogers Communications Inc. RCI is a communications and media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ternium S.A.. TX is a steel production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Old Republic International Corporation ORI is an insurance underwriting and related services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

