Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accolade, Inc. ACCD is a provider of personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL is a designer, developer, and producer of innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Frontline Ltd. FRO is a provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.GP is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB is the manufacturer and marketer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Click to get this free report

KimberlyClark Corporation (KMB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    What Age Group Trades Most Frequently?

    What age group trades most frequently? DriveWealth President Julie Coin discusses trends from Q3 2021 in retail investing from around the world

    Oct 18, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular