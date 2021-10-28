New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accolade, Inc. ACCD is a provider of personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL is a designer, developer, and producer of innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Frontline Ltd. FRO is a provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.GP is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB is the manufacturer and marketer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.