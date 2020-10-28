New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

eBay Inc. EBAY operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Frontline Ltd. FRO is a shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO provides cable and mobile services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.