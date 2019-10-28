New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI is a lighting and building management solutions and services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM is a company that engages in procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is a manufacturer and supplier of non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CTS Corporation CTS is a designer, manufacturer, and seller a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12% downward over the last 30 days.

Comerica Incorporated CMA is a provider of various financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

