New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI is a lighting and building management solutions and services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM is a company that engages in procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is a manufacturer and supplier of non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
CTS Corporation CTS is a designer, manufacturer, and seller a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12% downward over the last 30 days.
Comerica Incorporated CMA is a provider of various financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Acuity Brands Inc (AYI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report
CTS Corporation (CTS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.