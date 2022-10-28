New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adidas ADDYY is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 60 days.

AkzoNobel AKZOY is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.7% downward over the last 60 days.

A. O. Smith AOS is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial and residential water heating equipment, and water treatment products of the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

