New Strong Sell Stocks for October 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Marcus Corporation MCS owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX owns and operates regional theme and waterparks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Welltower Inc. WELL drives transformation of health care infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA is a biotechnology company that focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.