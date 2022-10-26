New Strong Sell Stocks for October 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Hess Corporation HES is a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR is a specialty insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company CC is a global provider of performance chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hess Corporation (HES): Free Stock Analysis Report



James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.