New Strong Sell Stocks for October 25th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cactus, Inc. (WHD) is a manufacturer of a wide range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) is a provider of banking and other financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.
FGL Holdings (FG) is a seller of individual life insurance products and annuities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is a play and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 14.5% downward over the last 30 days.
iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is a designer and builder of robots. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
