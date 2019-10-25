New Strong Sell Stocks for October 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) is a manufacturer of a wide range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) is a provider of banking and other financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

FGL Holdings (FG) is a seller of individual life insurance products and annuities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is a play and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 14.5% downward over the last 30 days.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is a designer and builder of robots. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.