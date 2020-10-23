New Strong Sell Stocks for October 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK is a provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT is a provider of payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Golar LNG Limited GLNG is a provider of infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL is the owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States.. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.